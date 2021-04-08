Meet The Richest People In Texas

Forbes Magazine recently released its annual billionaires list for 2021, and it's no surprise to see new-ish Texas resident sitting Elon Musk sitting near the top.

Musk is worth a whopping $151 billion as the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, and is the second richest person in the world. He made headlines in 2020 for relocating from California to Austin to be closer to his upcoming Tesla gigafactory and launch pad in South Texas.

His moved means that Alice Walton is now the second richest person in Texas. Walton is the daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton. She's worth $61.8 billion and is currently the 17th richest person in the world. Walton is originally from Arkansas but currently calls Fort Worth home.

The third richest Texan is Michael Dell, the founder and CEO of Dell Inc. He's worth $45.1 billion and is 30th richest person in the world. He started making his fortune by selling computers out of his University of Texas dorm room in the 1980s before deciding to drop out of school. He lives in Austin.

The other Texas billionaires that made Forbes' list are:

Jerry Jones: Owner of the Dallas Cowboys. Worth $8.9 billion and the 264th richest person in the world. Lives in Dallas.

Ann Walton Kroenke: Heir to the Walmart fortune. Worth $8.4 billion and the 294th richest person in the world. Lives in Electra.

Stanley Kroenke: Real estate mogul who owns the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, and other pro sports teams. Worth $8.2 billion and the 304th richest person in the world. Lives in Electra with his wife Ann Walton Kroenke.

Andrew Beal: Founder of Beal Financial Corporation. Worth $7.9 billion and the 311th richest person in the world. Lives in Dallas.

Richard Kinder: Chairman of Kinder Morgan, an oil and gas company. Worth $7 billion and the 369th richest person in the world. Lives in Houston.

Dannine Avara: Heir to Enterprise Products Partners, an oil and gas company. Worth $6 billion and the 451st richest person in the world. Lives in Houston.

Robert Brockman: Tech mogul. Worth $6 billion and also tied for 451st richest person in the world. Lives in Houston.



See the full list at the Forbes website.

Photos: Getty Images