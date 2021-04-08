Milwaukee Native Tries To Win Big On Wheel Of Fortune's America's Game Week

A Milwaukee native will appear on Wheel of Fortune next week.

Dan Roessler, who currently lives in Southern California, will be a contestant on the long-running game show as part of its 'America's Game' week on Monday (April 12), according to a Sony Pictures Entertainment press release.

Roessler said he's watched 'Wheel of Fortune' since he was a toddler and the show has a special place in his heart.

“It was one of the consistent things in my life when I moved from Milwaukee to Los Angeles,” Roessler said in the press release.

Roessler, who works as a services coordinator and operates a tarot card reading business, applied to be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune via WheelOfFortune.com with a video and participated in a virtual audition.

He said he hopes to win enough cash winnings to pay some bills and treat himself to a fancy Los Angeles meal.

Roessler's upcoming Wheel of Fortune appearance will air locally in Milwaukee on CBS 58 at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone interested in applying to be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune can do so by submitting applications to https://www.wheeloffortune.com/join/be-a-contestant for a chance to be invited to a virtual audition.

Potential contestants will be asked to show off their puzzle-solving skills and potentially be selected to appear as a contestant on the show virtually from their homes.

All selected competitors will receive a minimum payment of $1,000 for appearing.

Photo: © 2021 Quadra Productions, Inc., photographer Carol Kaelson. All rights reserved.