Naked Phoenix Man Arrested For Running Along I-10 In The Nude

A man was arrested on Wednesday after getting caught running naked along the shoulder of Interstate 10 in Phoenix, reported AZ Family.

Troopers received a call of a call of a crash involving two semi trucks on I-10 near Broadway Road.

Following the crash, a man wearing only boxers, one sock, and a t-shirt jumped from the moving semi and sprinted along the shoulder of the freeway, shedding his layers of clothing along the way.

He then walked out into traffic before being arrested.

21-year-old John Kramer was caught and taken into custody.

According to DPS, Kramer said that he caught a ride on the semi, but the driver didn't know about it.

Kramer allegedly pounded on the back window to tell the driver that he wanted to get off the truck and may have tried to crawl into the passenger compartment when he leapt from the truck.

Kramer had just gotten out of jail, and he admitted to recently using drugs.

Kramer was booked into jail on several different charges, including felony endangerment and disorderly conduct.