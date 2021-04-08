Nanny Cam Catches Michigan Home Inspector Pleasuring Himself With Elmo Doll

A home inspector caught pleasuring himself with an Elmo doll on a nanny cam at a home in Rochester Hills faces multiple misdemeanor charges.

Kevin Wayne VanLuven, 59, was arraigned on charges of aggravated indecent exposure and malicious destruction of property under $200 on Wednesday (April 7), the Detroit Free Press reports.

The incident reportedly took place on March 12 in Oxford Township after buyers requested homeowners have the property inspected, according to a release obtained by the Detroit Free Press. A nursery camera detected movement from a man identified as VanLuven and the 22-year-old homeowner checked her phone to find VanLuven pleasuring himself with the Elmo doll, which he returned to its original place after finishing.

“Just when I think I have seen it all, someone steps up and surprises me with a new level of disturbing actions,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a news release obtained by the Detroit Free Press.

Police said VanLuven was questioned by officers and initially claimed he moved the doll to check an electrical outlet, but "made incriminating statements and apologized" after being told his actions were caught on the nursery camera.

The news release revealed VanLuven is not allowed to be alone in a home that isn't his, is prohibited from contacting the homeowners and required to undergo a mental health evaluation following the incident.

“This is a disgusting reminder to be cautious about who you let into your home," Bouchard said. "The actions of these homeowners will likely prevent this defendant from going into anyone else’s home.”

VanLuven's bond was set at $2,500 cash or surety and he is scheduled to reappear in court on April 19.

Photo: Getty Images