Feedback

New England State Expanding COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility This Month

By Jason Hall

April 8, 2021

New Hampshire will be expanding its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility beginning later this month.

Last Friday (April 2), every resident over the age of 16 became eligible for the vaccine, excluding out-of-state students. However, the state is now opening eligibility to out-of-state students beginning on April 19, CBS Boston reports.

“With all states expanding eligibility on April 19, we have confidence that there will not be a run on the system that will cause delays for NH residents,” Gov. Chris Sununu said on Thursday (April 8.)

New Hampshire initially excluded out-of-state students, but Gov. Sununu credited having "so much more availability" as of Thursday.

"We're going to have a lot of vaccine here," Sununu said via NBC Boston.

Sununu said residents will have "plenty of time" to schedule their vaccine appointments before non-residents become eligible on April 19.

The governor also announced residents will have another chance to receive Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine this weekend at three more fixed sites in Concord, Newington and Salem for residents who booked appointments through the state's Vaccination & Immunization Network Interface.

New Hampshire recently received 4,500 extra doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will be available at Steeplegate Mall in Concord, the Mall at Fox Run in Newington and Rockingham Mall in Salem from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

"We've gotten a huge influx of Johnson & Johnson and we don't want to hold it back," Sununu said.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About New England State Expanding COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility This Month

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.