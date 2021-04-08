New England State Expanding COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility This Month

New Hampshire will be expanding its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility beginning later this month.

Last Friday (April 2), every resident over the age of 16 became eligible for the vaccine, excluding out-of-state students. However, the state is now opening eligibility to out-of-state students beginning on April 19, CBS Boston reports.

“With all states expanding eligibility on April 19, we have confidence that there will not be a run on the system that will cause delays for NH residents,” Gov. Chris Sununu said on Thursday (April 8.)

New Hampshire initially excluded out-of-state students, but Gov. Sununu credited having "so much more availability" as of Thursday.

"We're going to have a lot of vaccine here," Sununu said via NBC Boston.

Sununu said residents will have "plenty of time" to schedule their vaccine appointments before non-residents become eligible on April 19.

The governor also announced residents will have another chance to receive Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine this weekend at three more fixed sites in Concord, Newington and Salem for residents who booked appointments through the state's Vaccination & Immunization Network Interface.

New Hampshire recently received 4,500 extra doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will be available at Steeplegate Mall in Concord, the Mall at Fox Run in Newington and Rockingham Mall in Salem from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

"We've gotten a huge influx of Johnson & Johnson and we don't want to hold it back," Sununu said.

