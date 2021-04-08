Rage Against The Machine Reschedules Reunion Tour With Run The Jewels
By Eliot Hill
April 8, 2021
Looks like we'll have to wait a little longer to finally see Rage Against the Machine live again.
The band previously announced their first set of tour dates since 2011 in 2019 but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those 2020 dates never happened.
The dates were then rescheduled for this summer but the band has made the decision to wait until 2022 to hit the stage again.
On Thursday (April 8), the band took to social media to update fans and set new dates for the Public Service Announcement Tour with Run The Jewels. The new tour dates will run from March 31, 2022, through August 14 with a five-night run at NYC's Madison Square Garden.
“The Rage Against The Machine tour will now start in the spring of 2022. Your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase for 30 days if you are unable to make it to the new date. We will see you next year,” the band wrote on Instagram along with the new dates.
If you're waiting for Rage to join the dozens of bands who have done live stream and drive-in shows, don't hold your breath. Tim Commerford, the band's bassist, recently explained RATM has no interest in doing any sort of show that won't have an audience, and more specifically, an audience at full capacity.
“We'll never be one of these sellouts that's gonna go play a drive-in show or play a venue that holds 100,000 people and there's only 10,000 there,” he said at the time.
Public Service Announcement Tour dates:
Mar. 31 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center *
Apr. 02 - Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center *
Apr. 04 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena *
Apr. 06 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena *
Apr. 26 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *
Apr. 28 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena *
Apr. 30 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome *
May 02 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center *
May 05 - Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE *
May 07 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *
May 09 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *
May 11 - Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place *
May 13 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center *
May 15 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *
May 16 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *
May 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center *
May 20 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center *
May 22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *
May 23 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *
Jun. 09 - East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre *
Jul. 11 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
Jul. 12 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
Jul. 15 - Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
Jul. 16 - Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec
Jul. 19 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre *
Jul. 21 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
Jul. 23 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *
Jul. 25 - Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center *
Jul. 27 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *
Jul. 29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *
Jul. 31 - Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena *
Aug. 02 - Washington DC @ Capital One Arena *
Aug. 03 - Washington DC @ Capital One Arena *
Aug. 08 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
Aug. 09 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
Aug. 11 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
Aug. 12 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
Aug. 14 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *
* with Run The Jewels
Photo: Getty Images