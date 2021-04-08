Rage Against The Machine Reschedules Reunion Tour With Run The Jewels

Looks like we'll have to wait a little longer to finally see Rage Against the Machine live again.

The band previously announced their first set of tour dates since 2011 in 2019 but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, those 2020 dates never happened.

The dates were then rescheduled for this summer but the band has made the decision to wait until 2022 to hit the stage again.

On Thursday (April 8), the band took to social media to update fans and set new dates for the Public Service Announcement Tour with Run The Jewels. The new tour dates will run from March 31, 2022, through August 14 with a five-night run at NYC's Madison Square Garden.

“The Rage Against The Machine tour will now start in the spring of 2022. Your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase for 30 days if you are unable to make it to the new date. We will see you next year,” the band wrote on Instagram along with the new dates.