Tiny Thieves: Two Young Girls Sent To Steal Package From Indianapolis House

Having a package stolen from your front porch is nothing new, but when an Indianapolis woman looked at the security camera footage from her front door, she was truly shocked.

Kimberly Brown-Harden received an alert from her Ring doorbell that someone was at her home on Monday afternoon.

Instead of seeing adults prowling around, Brown-Harden saw two young girls taking a delivery from her front door.

“I look at my Ring, the video, and I am like, ‘Oh, my God, there are two little girls picking up the package and walking away with it,'” Brown-Harden told WISH TV.

The girls look young enough to be in elementary and preschool. On the video, one of them says "Mommy! Mommy! We got it!" as they walk away from the house.

To make matters worse, Brown-Harden recognized the girls because they lived next door.

Brown-Harden's husband was able to get the package back from their neighbors, but it was already opened. It also looked like someone tried on the brand new shoes Brown-Harden ordered.

She isn't mad at the little girls, but she's upset to think that someone is teaching them it's OK to steal.

“These little girls would not have had the presence of mind to do this on their own. I said, ‘Somebody sent them over here,'” Brown-Harden said. “To me, whoever is doing that, they are just showing the child, ‘Hey, it is OK for you to just take what you want. Don’t worry about the consequences’ and that is setting them up for failure.”

Photo: Getty Images