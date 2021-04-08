WATCH: Up To 5 Monkeys Possibly On The Loose In Ohio, Spotted At Cemetery

Cincinnati Police are continuing to search for several monkeys reported to be on the loose in the area.

The department told FOX 19 residents reported seeing up to five monkeys on the loose overnight in the west side area of the city, but police and Cincinnati Zoo officials have zero verified sightings as of Thursday (April 8) morning.

“There’s not much we can do until we have a confirmed sighting by Cincinnati police,” said David Orban, Director for Animal Science and Strategy for the Cincinnati Zoo.

Orban told FOX 19 all of the Cincinnati Zoo's primates are accounted for.

Several residents claimed they saw monkeys swinging in trees at St. Joseph's Cemetery at West Eight Street & Enright Avenue in East Price Hill, including Sammy Trinh, who posted a video of the alleged sighting on her Facebook account.