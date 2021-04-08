WATCH: Up To 5 Monkeys Possibly On The Loose In Ohio, Spotted At Cemetery
By Jason Hall
April 8, 2021
Cincinnati Police are continuing to search for several monkeys reported to be on the loose in the area.
The department told FOX 19 residents reported seeing up to five monkeys on the loose overnight in the west side area of the city, but police and Cincinnati Zoo officials have zero verified sightings as of Thursday (April 8) morning.
“There’s not much we can do until we have a confirmed sighting by Cincinnati police,” said David Orban, Director for Animal Science and Strategy for the Cincinnati Zoo.
Orban told FOX 19 all of the Cincinnati Zoo's primates are accounted for.
Several residents claimed they saw monkeys swinging in trees at St. Joseph's Cemetery at West Eight Street & Enright Avenue in East Price Hill, including Sammy Trinh, who posted a video of the alleged sighting on her Facebook account.
Only in price hill there was real life wild life monkeys swinging outside and they was big asl fr mf was walking down...Posted by Sammy Trinh on Wednesday, April 7, 2021
Police responded to the cemetery at around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday (April 7), but didn't see any monkeys at the scene. However, officers took the residents' reported sightings seriously and believe it is a "real" incident.
Officers said if monkeys are on the loose, they're likely part of a private collection.
Orban returned to the cemetery with Cincinnati Police officers Thursday morning, but no monkeys were spotted at the scene. He said the Facebook video shared by Trinh is too blurry and dark to make a confirmation and acknowledged that "numerous types of animals can occupy trees."
“Until we are able to identify them in the daylight, it’s hard to know," Orban said via FOX 19. "The Cincinnati Zoo will be here to assist and confirm, but at this point we need a confirmed sighting. If anyone does have a confirmed sighting of these monkeys they should call Cincinnati police.”
Residents are advised to "keep their distance" if they spot what they think is a monkey and contact the Cincinnati Police Department to report the sighting.
