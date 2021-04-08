Feedback

Mysterious Lights Seen In Texas Night Sky

By Anna Gallegos

April 8, 2021

People in North Texas looked up at the sky around 9 p.m. on Wednesday and noticed something very, very weird.

A strange string of lights suddenly appeared in the night sky for a few minutes.

The lights were seen in Arlington, Frisco, Euless, and Roanoke in North Texas, CBS DFW reported. Social media users also reportedly saw the lights in Round Rock in Central Texas, out west in San Angelo, and as far away as North Carolina.

A lot of people were puzzled by what they saw.

“Me and my friend were hanging out when we looked up and saw this. At first I thought it was a meteor shower of some kind, but it wasn’t glowing like fire. It looked like actual lights lined up in a straight line,” Noah Shehane told CBS DFW.

Others guessed that it was from a UFO.

The lights were actually SpaceX Starlink satellites that will be used to provide internet service. The company launched a rocket with 60 satellites from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday night, FOX 4 reported.

The satellites will travel closely together for the first few days after the launch. They'll eventually spread out and become less visible as they move into orbit.

If skies are clear on Thursday night, they may be visible again for a few minutes just before 9 p.m.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Mysterious Lights Seen In Texas Night Sky

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.