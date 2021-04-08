Mysterious Lights Seen In Texas Night Sky
By Anna Gallegos
April 8, 2021
People in North Texas looked up at the sky around 9 p.m. on Wednesday and noticed something very, very weird.
A strange string of lights suddenly appeared in the night sky for a few minutes.
The lights were seen in Arlington, Frisco, Euless, and Roanoke in North Texas, CBS DFW reported. Social media users also reportedly saw the lights in Round Rock in Central Texas, out west in San Angelo, and as far away as North Carolina.
A lot of people were puzzled by what they saw.
“Me and my friend were hanging out when we looked up and saw this. At first I thought it was a meteor shower of some kind, but it wasn’t glowing like fire. It looked like actual lights lined up in a straight line,” Noah Shehane told CBS DFW.
Others guessed that it was from a UFO.
what is this, a ufo???? it is 15 to 20 lights in a row over north texas. the camera is what is rotating, not the aliens. it went right over me!— s. holland III, bird lawyer🦉 (@sholland_iii) April 8, 2021
space creatures! pic.twitter.com/zMZYK1eCn2
The lights were actually SpaceX Starlink satellites that will be used to provide internet service. The company launched a rocket with 60 satellites from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Wednesday night, FOX 4 reported.
Those strange lights moving across the sky around 9pm tonight were the SpaceX Starlink internet satellites launched earlier today. This was video shot as they crossed the sky in North Carolina, but it looked very similar here in North Texas. pic.twitter.com/DKQqOASWYv— Dan Henry (@Fox4Weather) April 8, 2021
The satellites will travel closely together for the first few days after the launch. They'll eventually spread out and become less visible as they move into orbit.
If skies are clear on Thursday night, they may be visible again for a few minutes just before 9 p.m.
Deployment of 60 Starlink satellites confirmed, completing SpaceX’s 10th mission this year pic.twitter.com/c15BveB3QE— SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 7, 2021
Photo: Getty Images