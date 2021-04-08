Mysterious Lights Seen In Texas Night Sky

People in North Texas looked up at the sky around 9 p.m. on Wednesday and noticed something very, very weird.

A strange string of lights suddenly appeared in the night sky for a few minutes.

The lights were seen in Arlington, Frisco, Euless, and Roanoke in North Texas, CBS DFW reported. Social media users also reportedly saw the lights in Round Rock in Central Texas, out west in San Angelo, and as far away as North Carolina.

A lot of people were puzzled by what they saw.

“Me and my friend were hanging out when we looked up and saw this. At first I thought it was a meteor shower of some kind, but it wasn’t glowing like fire. It looked like actual lights lined up in a straight line,” Noah Shehane told CBS DFW.

Others guessed that it was from a UFO.