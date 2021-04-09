5 Of The Best Dive Bars In Nashville

Now that businesses are starting to open up more and close later, you may be craving a night out with some friends, and after this long year, we could all use a drink. On your next night out, why not stop by one of the many cool and eclectic dive bars around town? From year-round Christmas decor to a tropical-themed paradise, there are plenty of great dive bars hidden around Music City.

This is, by far, not a comprehensive list, but here are some of the best dive bars in Nashville.

Mickey's Tavern

This East Nashville spot offers its guests a no-frills bar-going experience, with no bands, DJs, karaoke or trivia nights. Instead, Mickey's Tavern promises to be a "neighborhood bar" where locals can come by for a drink, shoot some pool, and listen to the sounds of the jukebox with friends.