5 Of The Best Dive Bars In Nashville
By Sarah Tate
April 9, 2021
Now that businesses are starting to open up more and close later, you may be craving a night out with some friends, and after this long year, we could all use a drink. On your next night out, why not stop by one of the many cool and eclectic dive bars around town? From year-round Christmas decor to a tropical-themed paradise, there are plenty of great dive bars hidden around Music City.
This is, by far, not a comprehensive list, but here are some of the best dive bars in Nashville.
Mickey's Tavern
This East Nashville spot offers its guests a no-frills bar-going experience, with no bands, DJs, karaoke or trivia nights. Instead, Mickey's Tavern promises to be a "neighborhood bar" where locals can come by for a drink, shoot some pool, and listen to the sounds of the jukebox with friends.
Santa's Pub
This legendary dive bar/karaoke joint is nestled in a doublewide trailer decked out in holiday decor where drinks are served by what appears to be Santa Claus himself (or maybe it's just owner Denzel Irwin). Though temporarily closed because of the pandemic, Santa's can't wait to open back up for its loyal followers to bring the magic back to life.
Melrose Billiard Parlor
This dive, of Music City's originals, is located in the basement of a former 1940s Art Deco theater. Melrose Billiard Parlor, aka Dirty Melrose, has given Nashvillians a place to gather for good beer, great conversations, and competitive games of pool since 1944.
Fran's East Side
Another karaoke favorite and what Nashville Eater calls one of the smokiest bars in Nashville, Fran's East Side has an old-school vibe that longtime locals and traveling tourists can all enjoy. If you want to avoid walking on stage, though, make sure to enter through the side door.
Dino's
This longtime East Nashville favorite has been serving up amazing drinks, food and vibes since the '70s. Touting "ice cold beer and fine food," Dino's mixes its vintage atmosphere with modern touches, like its larger menu and even weekend brunch. Bon Appetit even chose its namesake cheeseburger as one of the Top 3 burgers in the country.
Photo: Getty Images