Feedback

BROCKHAMPTON Drop New Album ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’

By Peyton Blakemore

April 9, 2021

BROCKHAMPTON has dropped their first album of 2021— Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine.

On Friday (April 9), the 13-member group released the highly anticipated project, which features Danny Brown, JPEGMAFIA, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, SoGone SoFlexy, Charlie Wilson, and Baird.

Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine — the band's sixth studio album — also includes several uncredited features, including vocals from Shawn Mendes, Ryan Beatty and A$AP Rocky on their latest single, "Count on Me."

Ahead of the track's release last week, Kevin Abstract surprised fans by announcing that BROCKHAMPTON would be releasing their final two albums in 2021. "2 brockhampton albums in 2021 - these will be our last," he tweeted.

In 2017, BROCKHAMPTON announced that Saturation III would be their last studio album, but the group signed with RCA and released two further albums.

Photo: Getty Images

BROCKHAMPTON

Chat About BROCKHAMPTON Drop New Album ‘Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine’

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.