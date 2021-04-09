BROCKHAMPTON has dropped their first album of 2021— Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine.

On Friday (April 9), the 13-member group released the highly anticipated project, which features Danny Brown, JPEGMAFIA, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, SoGone SoFlexy, Charlie Wilson, and Baird.

Roadrunner: New Light, New Machine — the band's sixth studio album — also includes several uncredited features, including vocals from Shawn Mendes, Ryan Beatty and A$AP Rocky on their latest single, "Count on Me."

Ahead of the track's release last week, Kevin Abstract surprised fans by announcing that BROCKHAMPTON would be releasing their final two albums in 2021. "2 brockhampton albums in 2021 - these will be our last," he tweeted.

In 2017, BROCKHAMPTON announced that Saturation III would be their last studio album, but the group signed with RCA and released two further albums.