DMX's Manager Urges People To 'Stop With The Rumors': 'DMX Is Still Alive'

Word of DMX's death spread on social media on Thursday night (April 8), but the rapper's manager has come forward to squash the rumors.

"Everybody, please stop with posting these rumors," Steve Rifkind, the rapper's manager of three years, said in a video, which was posted on Instagram. "DMX is still alive. Yes, he is on life support, but please, it’s not helping anybody by having them see these false rumors. Let the family relax for a night. You'll be hearing a statement from the family sometime tomorrow."

DMX overdosed last Friday, with his brain being deprived of oxygen for almost 30 minutes. A number of insiders told TMZ that the rapper had "little brain activity." After several doctors performed a new round of neurological testing on Thursday, it was determined that the rapper "has not regained any brain function nearly a week after his overdose" and his family may have to decide on if they want to remove him from life support.