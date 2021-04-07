DMX Still In Critical Condition, To Undergo Brain Function Tests

DMX is still fighting for his life.

As of Tuesday evening (April 6), TMZ reported that the rapper, who is in extremely critical condition, was on life support in a New York hospital and set for some tests later today to determine the level of brain function. Sources close to the celebrity gossip outlet revealed that the prognosis does not look good, but, ultimately, the results of the tests will determine the decisions that his family may have to make.

Members of his family, including his fiancé, Desiree Lindstrom, his mother, Arnett Simmons, and some of his children, were seen leaving White Plains hospital on Tuesday night around 10 PM. Earlier in the week, a vigil was organized outside of the facility.

DMX reportedly overdosed on Friday, with his brain being deprived of oxygen for almost 30 minutes. A number of insiders told TMZ that the rapper had "little brain activity." Meanwhile, Steve Rifking, the rap veteran’s manager, shared a statement with TMZ to clear the air on any inaccuracies involving his condition. "DMX is currently on life support and in a coma," Rifking said. "There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his well-being and it is not helpful and productive. Tomorrow he will undergo further tests on his brain function and his family will determine what's best from there. We appreciate your prayers and support."