Florida Man Steals Ambulance, Gets Vehicle Stuck In Mud, Deputies Say
By Zuri Anderson
April 9, 2021
A Florida man is facing charges after authorities said he stole an ambulance from a hospital while first responders were tending to a patient, according to WKMG.
On Sunday (April 4), a Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services ambulance was reportedly parked in the ambulance bay at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville around 12:30 p.m. Records show that paramedics were inside a hospital dropping off a patient, and when they returned, the ambulance was gone.
Authorities said they determined 29-year-old Trey Cornwell, of Weeki Wachee, stole the vehicle. Cornwell allegedly drove the stolen ambulance about eight miles away to Port Court in Spring Well, but his ride was interrupted when he got stuck in sand in mud, according to the county sheriff's office. Deputies added that he was driving toward a body of water.
Cornwell reportedly abandoned the ambulance and fled, but officials arrested the suspect a short time later, reporters learned. He faces a grand theft auto charge.
This wasn't the first time some people managed to take some unorthodox vehicles in the Sunshine State. Authorities are looking for the suspects responsible for taking a locomotive on a joyride in Alachua County. One man was taken into custody for allegedly driving a construction machine in the Florida Keys.
Photo: Hernando County Sheriff's Office