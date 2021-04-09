Florida Man Steals Ambulance, Gets Vehicle Stuck In Mud, Deputies Say

A Florida man is facing charges after authorities said he stole an ambulance from a hospital while first responders were tending to a patient, according to WKMG.

On Sunday (April 4), a Hernando County Fire & Emergency Services ambulance was reportedly parked in the ambulance bay at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville around 12:30 p.m. Records show that paramedics were inside a hospital dropping off a patient, and when they returned, the ambulance was gone.

Authorities said they determined 29-year-old Trey Cornwell, of Weeki Wachee, stole the vehicle. Cornwell allegedly drove the stolen ambulance about eight miles away to Port Court in Spring Well, but his ride was interrupted when he got stuck in sand in mud, according to the county sheriff's office. Deputies added that he was driving toward a body of water.