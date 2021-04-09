Here's What New Ohio Health Order Means For Expanding Sports Fan Attendance

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced changes to the state's health orders for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic this week, which will have an effect on attendance at sporting venues.

During his press conference Thursday (April 8), Gov. DeWine acknowledged how the elimination of capacity limits would affect attendance at stadiums and arenas, including Progressive Field, which opened at 30% capacity this week for the Cleveland Indians' first home game of the 2021 MLB season, WKYC reports.

DeWine said the change could mean more fans are allowed at games, but he doesn't expect any increase in allowed attendance to be dramatic as the state continues to follow social distancing requirements and limit groups to 10 individuals per seating pod.