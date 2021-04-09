Indiana Man Featured In 'Tiger King' Banned From Owning Animals

An Indiana judge banned one of the stars of the Netflix series Tiger King from ever owning animals again.

Tim Stark, owner of Wildlife in Need in Charlestown, Indiana, is no longer allowed to own or exhibit any wild or native animal. Stark has been accused multiple times of animal abuse and accused of using funds from his roadside zoo the pay off his personal bills, WDRB reported.

Stark gained notoriety after going on a profanity-laced rant in the second episode of Tiger King.

“If people were concerned about tigers, they should be donating their money to places like mine, where we breed ‘em. No. 1, they’re an endangered species. Duh. What’s the first thing you should do to protect and endangered species? Make more, not eliminate the source," Stark said in the episode while holding a rifle.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture revoked Stark's permit to operate Wildlife in Need in February 2020, the Louisville Courier Journal reported. The federal agency said he violated the Animal Welfare Act more than 120 times for everything from falsifying paperwork, not taking sick animals to a vet, to beating a leopard to death with a baseball bat.

Charlestown Police took Stark into custody for a "non-criminal" incident after he threatened to take his own life in a Facebook Live video on Wednesday.

Stark is also facing a jury trial for allegedly assaulting an Indiana district attorney in late September.

