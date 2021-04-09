Kentucky Home With Eerie 'Optional Room' Hit The Market And Its Terrifying

From the outside, a newly-listed Kentucky home looks pretty normal.

The secluded traditional brick home is set against a backdrop of trees, offering privacy for potential buyers.

But upon closer look, the Louisville-area home definitely has some creepy features.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home has a unique floor plan that seems harmless. However, when you turn the corner from the main room, you're greeted by a vault door.

Once that heavy, metal vault door is open, you'll find a door of metal bars, like a jail cell.

The house's listing states, "There is an additional bonus room that can be used as a craft room or office with a sofa room attached."

The listing fails to mention that the room looks like it's straight out of a horror film. It does mention that is has a "healthy air-dehumidifier system" and the concrete walls that provide protection "from the elements." No thanks.

Check out photos of the haunting home below: