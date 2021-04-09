Feedback

Kentucky Home With Eerie 'Optional Room' Hit The Market And Its Terrifying

By Ginny Reese

April 9, 2021

Torture Room at The Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum, S-21 Prison, Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Southeast Asia

From the outside, a newly-listed Kentucky home looks pretty normal.

The secluded traditional brick home is set against a backdrop of trees, offering privacy for potential buyers.

But upon closer look, the Louisville-area home definitely has some creepy features.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home has a unique floor plan that seems harmless. However, when you turn the corner from the main room, you're greeted by a vault door.

Once that heavy, metal vault door is open, you'll find a door of metal bars, like a jail cell.

The house's listing states, "There is an additional bonus room that can be used as a craft room or office with a sofa room attached."

The listing fails to mention that the room looks like it's straight out of a horror film. It does mention that is has a "healthy air-dehumidifier system" and the concrete walls that provide protection "from the elements." No thanks.

Check out photos of the haunting home below:

The Lexington Herald-Leader reported that some Facebook users are having a heyday with the listing. The news outlet quoted one user who said, "Clearly a werewolf lives here, and they lock themselves in the cage on full moon nights. They’re doing it for your safety and you’re mocking them. Shame."

No matter the original function of the "bonus room," I think we can all agree that it's creepy.

Check out the home listing here.

Photo: Getty Images

