Man Accused Of Dumping 1,000 Lbs Of Fish On Phoenix Road Has Been Arrested

By Ginny Reese

April 9, 2021

A stinky situation in Phoenix is finally coming to an end.

Police have "reeled in" a suspect they believe is connected to the 1,000 pounds of fish that were dumped along the side of a road in Phoenix earlier this week, reported AZ Family.

According to Phoenix Police Sgt. Ann Justus, detectives developed probable cause that led to a suspect. Police arrested 42-year-old Russell Omar Howard on Thursday in connection to the crime.

Officers were called the area of 15th Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road on Tuesday after a passerby reported illegal dumping, which included trash and dead fish.

Brandon Klar is the resident who drove past the pile while heading to work. He said, "It looks like a big pile of carp, disgusting, rotting fish. Very nausea inducing."

Arizona Game and Fish confirmed that at least 1,000 pounds of waste, including carp and gizzard shad, were dumped along the side of the road. There were also boxes and trash.

All of the waste was from a spearfishing tournament at Lake Pleasant that took place over the weekend.

Howard is facing charges for one count of criminal littering, which is a class six felony.

No additional details have been provided by police at this time.

Photo: Getty Images

