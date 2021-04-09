Meet The Richest People In Oklahoma
By Anna Gallegos
April 9, 2021
Oklahoma isn't as flashy as New York or Los Angeles, but plenty of billionaires call the Sooner State home.
Forbes Magazine released its annual billionaire list, and 6 Oklahoman made the cut in 2021.
These are the wealthiest people in the state:
- Tom & Judy Love: The couple founded Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores in the 1960s. Together they are worth $10.8 billion, which makes them the richest people in Oklahoma and the 205th richest people in the world. They live in Oklahoma City.
- Harold Hamm & Family: Hamm is the founder and CEO of Continental Resources, one of the largest independent oil companies in the nation. He is worth $9.4 billion and is the 247th richest person in the world. He lives in Oklahoma City.
- David Green & Family: Green is the founder and CEO of Hobby Lobby, the craft store chain. He is worth $7.6 billion and is the 327th richest person in the world. He lives in Oklahoma City.
- George Kaiser: He runs his family's company Kaiser-Francis Oil and owns more than half of the Bank of Oklahoma. Kaiser is worth $5.8 billion and is the 476th richest person in the world. He lives in Tulsa.
- Lynn Schusterman: Her late husband Charles founded Samson Resources, an oil and gas company. She is worth $3.4 billion and is the 891st richest person in the worth. She lives in Tulsa.
See the entire list at the Forbes website.
Photo: Getty Images