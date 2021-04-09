Feedback

Prince Harry Feels Guilty He Wasn’t Able To Say Goodbye To Prince Philip

By Emily Lee

April 9, 2021

On Friday (April 9), Queen Elizabeth shared the sad news that her beloved husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, had passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh's passing came just shy of his 100th birthday, which he would've celebrated on June 10.

A source close to the royals revealed Prince Harry is “really upset” about the loss of his grandfather. “Harry feels guilty for not being there to say goodbye to Prince Philip in person,” the insider told Us Weekly.

Despite Prince Harry's ongoing rift with his brother and father, a source says the Duke of Sussex will definitely return to London in order to attend his grandfather's funeral. “Harry was extremely close to his grandfather,” the source told The Post. “He will, of course, be there, no matter how difficult relations are between the Sussexes and the family.”

Queen Elizabeth reportedly hopes her grandson can make the trek home for the services, as well. “The queen wants Harry to be there,” another insider informed Us Weekly. “Harry is hopeful that he’ll be able to return home to honor his grandfather, who he had a close bond with.”

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, honored Prince Philip on their Archewell website, as well. The homepage now contains heartfelt message reading: “In loving memory of His Royal Highness. The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021. Thank you for your service…You will be greatly missed."

Photo: Getty

