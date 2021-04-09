Suspect Arrested In Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Home Break-In, Burglary

Cops have arrested the suspect who they believe broke into Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s home last month, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Los Angeles Police Department officers have arrested the alleged burglar on Thursday (April 8).

The suspect is believed to have been the crook who broke a window to get inside the couple’s Los Angeles home a couple of weeks ago before making his getaway after realizing Cabello and Mendes were still there. Once he noticed he wasn’t alone, the robber took the keys to the “Wonder” star’s Mercedes G-Wagon and fled the residence.

Apparently, it was the keys that led officers to the suspect, who was recently apprehended by police on a trespassing call made at another home just last week. It was when cops searched the man that they discovered he had the keys to Mendes’ luxury SUV.

The man has since been booked on burglary and grand theft auto felonies.

As we previously reported, the “Lost in Japan” musician’s vehicle was recovered earlier this week when it was found parked on a residential street, damage-free and still in good condition.

As yet, though, neither Mendes nor Cabello have publicly spoken a word about the shocking situation.

Photo: Getty Images