These Wisconsin Billionaires Are The Richest People In The State
By Ginny Reese
April 9, 2021
Wisconsin has its fair share of billionaires.
Forbes released its annual list of the world's billionaires on Tuesday and many of them were from the Badger State.
The list includes a list 2,755 billionaires, eight of whom were from here in Wisconsin.
The top billionaire in the state is John Menard Jr., the founder of Eau Claire-based Menards. Menard's net worth is $14.2 billion, making him the 145th richest person on the list.
Here are all of the Wisconsin billionaires that made the list, in order of net worth:
- John Menard Jr., founder of Menards, $14.2 billion
- Herbert Kohler Jr. and family, executive chairman of Kohler Company, $9.8 billion
- Diane Hendricks, owner of Hendricks Holding Company and ABC Supply Co., $8 billion
- Judy Faulkner, founder and CEO of Epic Systems, $6 billion
- James Cargill Jr., Cargill Inc., $3.6 billion
- S. Curtis Johnson, S.C. Johnson & Sons, $3.6 billion
- Helen Johnson-Leipold, chairwoman and CEO of Johnson Outdoors, $3.6 billion
- H. Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of S.C. Johnson & Sons, $3.5 billion
For the fourth year in a row, the richest person on the list was Jeff Bezos with a net worth of $177 billion.
Elon Musk took the number two spot with a net worth of $151 billion, and Bill Gates was number three with a net worth of $124 billion.
