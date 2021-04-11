Feedback

Marcus Mumford Crashes Wife Carey Mulligan's 'SNL' Monologue: Watch

By Katrina Nattress

April 11, 2021

Carey Mulligan made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut last night (April 10), and all was going well during her monologue until her husband, Marcus Mumford, surprised her.

“I spent the last year quarantining in the English countryside with my husband and my two small children, which is the beginning of most horror movies,” the actress quipped before explaining that her beau was at home watching their kids. But that wasn't the case — the Mumford & Sons frontman was actually in the audience.

“Do you know if they booked a musical guest for tonight?” he asked desperately. Even when his wife confirmed Kid Cudi was playing, he pleaded: “If they end up needing anyone I’m very happy to do it.”

He then began playing the open riff to "Little Lion Man," and when Mulligan asked what he was doing, he said: “I thought you were giving me the signal.” When his wife seemed confused he elaborated: “Our secret couple signal for ‘Play the guitar.'”

“You’re being that guy that takes his acoustic guitar out at the party!” Mulligan groaned, but an eager Mumford didn't care. “People love that guy!” he exclaimed.

Watch Mumford crash his wife's monologue above.

As for the show's actual music guest, Kid Cudi shared a quiet yet poignant tribute to Kurt Cobain during both of his performances by wearing outfits reminiscent of some of the late Nirvana frontman's most famous styles.

Mumford & Sons

