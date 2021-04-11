Ryan Hurd Praises Wife Maren Morris With Sweet Tribute On Her Birthday

Ryan Hurd celebrated his wife Maren Morris with a heartfelt message on her birthday.

The “Bones” songbird, who turned 31 this Saturday (April 10), received a beautiful tribute from her hubby to honor her big day. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MM! It’s been a hell of a year, but you are an incredible mom, partner, artist, and you make my life better every day,” Hurd captioned a romantic photo of the couple laying beside each other.

He continued, “I am always proud of you and I love watching you make music and live the life we get to live together. Cake! Margaritas! HOORAY! 🎉🎂🥂🤗”

"Thank you for the birthday wishes today. 31 so far is full of pasta, babies, wine, and the most happy, roll-your-windows-down-and-vibe songs I’ve ever written + so much love. 🤍✨🎂" the birthday girl wrote on her IG, thanking fans for sending thoughtful messages on her special day.