Ryan Hurd Praises Wife Maren Morris With Sweet Tribute On Her Birthday

By Paris Close

April 11, 2021

Ryan Hurd celebrated his wife Maren Morris with a heartfelt message on her birthday.

The “Bones” songbird, who turned 31 this Saturday (April 10), received a beautiful tribute from her hubby to honor her big day. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY MM! It’s been a hell of a year, but you are an incredible mom, partner, artist, and you make my life better every day,” Hurd captioned a romantic photo of the couple laying beside each other.

He continued, “I am always proud of you and I love watching you make music and live the life we get to live together. Cake! Margaritas! HOORAY! 🎉🎂🥂🤗”

"Thank you for the birthday wishes today. 31 so far is full of pasta, babies, wine, and the most happy, roll-your-windows-down-and-vibe songs I’ve ever written + so much love. 🤍✨🎂" the birthday girl wrote on her IG, thanking fans for sending thoughtful messages on her special day.

The country music couple — who welcomed their first child last year, a son named Hayes Andrew — met in 2013 during a songwriting session, sparking a collaborative friendship that blossomed into a love story. In 2018, Morris and the “Love in a Bar” crooner tied the knot in a laidback wedding ceremony in Nashville.

The couple talked openly about their marriage during an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show in February.

In the sit-down, the “Chasing After You” musicians revealed they’d written their wedding vows together at a bar but didn’t hear each other’s vows until the day of their nuptials. In sharing marriage advice, the couple suggested that it’s important to have a partner who doesn’t make you choose between a career or the relationship and that making time for each other — even if it’s speaking over the phone — is equally as vital to a marriage.

Photo: Getty Images

