2 People Survive After Small Plane Crashes Into Ocean In Washington

Deputies said two people are alive after the small plane they were on careened into the waters near the San Juan Islands.

KIRO 7 reported that the aircraft went down around 4:20 p.m. Sunday (April 11) after it took off from Blakley Island. The plane sank in about 600 feet, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Emergency managers and the Coast Guard were deployed to the south end of the Island that evening following reports of the crash, KOMO said. When officials arrived at the scene, they found the two survivors managed to escape and swim back to shore, official said.

"It's unclear if the two suffered any injuries but a medical helicopter was at the scene on standby," KOMO reporters wrote. "Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash and were assessing the crash scene for any environmental impacts from the fuel on board." KIRO 7 added that the FAA is investigating the incident.

Earlier this month, a plane crashed and killed two people on board during a gender reveal party in Mexico. A plane nose-dived into an SUV in South Florida last month, leaving three people dead.

