Alabama Tornado Victim's Driver's License Found By Child In Another State

The driver's license of a woman killed in a tornado in Alabama last month was found by a 7-year-old boy in another state.

Cole Weaver said he found an Alabama driver's license belonging to one of the five people killed in Calhoun County, Alabama on March 24 in the backyard of his Calhoun, Georgia home 80 miles away.

"I was thinking this is so crazy we found this," Weaver told WRCB.

The boy said he was playing baseball with his father, Nathan, when he went to grab one of the bases and noticed something in the grass. Cole picked up the object and realized was an Alabama driver's license, which he gave to his father to look up.

The license belongs to Barbara Harris, 68, whose daughter, Latashia Harris Ramos, confirmed was among the six victims killed in the tornado, which also claimed the lives of her father and sister.

"My dad was funny and outgoing, my mom was kind of quiet, more serious type, my sister could be any of it," Harris-Ramos told WRCB.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham registered the storm as at least an EF-2 tornado.

"For it to travel that far in the air just gives you an idea of what's going on way up there versus what he sees and then it makes you think about just how strong something can be to carry something of that weight so far," Nathan Weaver said.

The Weavers said there are several coincidences with the found license, including the shared "Calhoun" name in the city and county, as well as Cole's grandfather also being named Harris.

The Weaver family said they hope they can return the ID back to the Harris family if they want it back.

