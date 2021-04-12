Cardi B Teams Up With Reebok For Summertime Fine Apparel Collection

Cardi B's first-ever clothing line is almost here, courtesy of the hitmaker's longstanding partnership with Reebok.

On Monday (April 12), the sneaker giant announced their first-ever apparel collection with the rapper along with the release of new colorways of the Club C Cardi and the Club C Double. For the venture, which has been deemed the Summertime Fine Collection and drops April 23, the two worked hand-in-hand through every stage of the cycle and drew inspiration from '90s fashion and the star's own memory of walking the Coney Island boardwalk. For the results, they materialized Reebok silhouettes that hone in on contouring cutlines and waist-cinching details. Among the items featured in the collection include tops, bras, jackets, leggings and more.

"I'm so proud to announce my first apparel line with Reebok," Cardi said in a statement. "This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident; the waist-snatching tights and curve hugging silhouettes make every body look amazing."

The Summertime Fine Collection, along with the matching footwear colorways from the Cardi B Club C collection, will be available for purchase in women sizes from 2XS to 4X and kid sizes in stores and via Reebok's official website.