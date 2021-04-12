Feedback

Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Sold In Allegheny County Wins $1.2 Million Jackpot

By Jason Hall

April 12, 2021

A ticket sold in Allegheny County matched all five numbers in a Cash 5 lottery drawing over the weekend to win $1.4 million.

The ticket purchased at Brew-Thru Beer Distributor on Yost Boulevard in Pittsburgh matched all five numbers -- 17-28-32-34-38 -- to win the jackpot during the drawing on Saturday (April 10) night, WPXI reports.

The winner has not been identified or claimed the prize as of Monday (April 5) morning.

Brew-Thru will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

The individual who purchased the ticket will have one year to claim the prize before it expires. Additionally, more than 34,600 other Cash 5 Lotto players won prizes during Saturday night's drawing.

Anyone holding a winning ticket is advised to contact the nearest lottery office for additional instructions or call 1-800-693-7481.

Nationally, the Mega Millions and Powerball games will offer a combined $287 million in jackpot prizes beginning this week.

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place on Tuesday (April 13) night and offer an estimated jackpot of $220 million ($148.9 million cash option.) Powerball will offer an estimated jackpot of $67 million ($46.0 million cash option) during its next drawing on Wednesday (April 14) night.

