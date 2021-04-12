Charlotte Police Look For Suspect Who Crashed Car Into Store During Chase

Police in Charlotte are searching for a suspect they said crashed their car into a building during a police chase before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported during the incident.

According to WBTV, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police attempted to stop a vehicle around 7:20 a.m. Monday (April 12) that being driven by a suspect wanted for a violent crime. Instead of pulling over, the suspect refused to stop and a pursuit with officers ensued.

The vehicle ended up crashing into the front of a building housing local businesses on Clanton Road near Barringer Drive. The suspect, whose name has not been released, then fled the scene on foot, and officers have yet to locate them.

"He really made a lot of noise as he came in and then crashed into that storefront," eyewitness Ben Previte told WSOC. According to Previte, the whole incident seemed to move in slow motion. "I heard this loud crash and I turned around and I see this vehicle coming at me."

Though situation was terrifying, Previte said he is just glad he is safe.

"I'm thankful that it missed me and the store," he said.

As of Monday afternoon, no additional information has been released by police. Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Photo: Getty Images