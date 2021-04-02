Disgruntled Former Employee Crashes Car Into Concord Walmart

A disgruntled former Walmart employee was arrested and is facing charges after reportedly crashing their vehicle into the store near Concord Mills Mall early Friday morning (April 2). According to a spokesperson with Concord Police Department, the suspect was recently fired from the store on Thunder Road near Derita Road, WCNC reports. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Police took to social media shortly after the incident to alert the community of the situation.

"Concord PD is currently investigating an incident that occurred at Wal Mart [sic] on Thunder Rd. where an individual drove a vehicle into the structure," the department said in a tweet around 5:30 a.m. Friday. "There are no injuries to report at this time. The person responsible is in custody."

According to WCNC, employees were evacuated from the store after the incident, with one worker claiming that it "sounded like gunshots" when the car crashed through the store. Police said it is unclear how long the suspect drove through the Walmart, but there was "extensive" damage throughout.

The name of the suspect or their motive have not been publicly released. The suspect will be facing multiple charges, but they have yet to be formally announced. The store will remain closed as police continue their investigation.

Photo: Getty Images