Dave Grohl Is Directing A Documentary On Van Tours Called 'What Drives Us'

By Katrina Nattress

April 12, 2021

Does Dave Grohl sleep? If so, we're not sure when he finds the time to do it. Aside from Foo Fighters recently releasing a new album, Grohl will be the subject of a career-spanning documentary; he and his mom are co-hosting a new TV series; he's publishing a book; and on top of all that, he directed a star-studded documentary about van touring called What Drives Us.

“This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music," Grohl said in a statement about the project. "What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of 'why?' What drives us?”

The film features interview from Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, No Doubt's Tony Kanal, AC/DC's Brian Johnson, St. Vincent, U2's The Edge, The Beatles' Ringo Starr, Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff McKagan, and so many more notable names.

What Drives Us is slated to premiere April 30 on The Coda Collection via Amazon Prime Video Channels. Watch the trailer above.

Photo: Getty Images

