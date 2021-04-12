Feedback

DMX Finished A New Album Prior To His Death

By Hayden Brooks

April 12, 2021

DMX's tragic passing on Friday (April 9) has the world of hip-hop mourning, but it seems as if his legacy will live on, courtesy of new music.

As per a Fox 5 New York interview with Lisa Evers, the rapper was working on a new project alongside Darrin "Dee" Dean of Ruff Ryders. At the start of the pandemic, the two drove to Nashville in an RV and stayed there for four months to record the project. "It's sad that he’s not gonna be here, but the music…This album right here is special," Dean gushed. "Like you probably never heard no music like you heard on this one that we did right now. This is probably one of his great albums. One of the best. It’s a classic, for sure."

Meanwhile, one of DMX's managers, Craig Brodhead, chimed in on the project. "He was excited about it, he couldn’t wait to promote it and get out there with the music," he said.

X's last studio album, Undisputed, dropped in September 2012. He signed a new deal with Def Jam in 2019 and had been working on the set with longtime collaborator Swizz Beatz. In one of his final interviews with N.O.R.E.'s Drink Champs podcast, he revealed that the guest roster included the late Pop Smoke, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Alicia Keys and Usher. Under Def Jam, he had released five albums, including his 1998 debut, It's Dark and Hell Is Hot.

Aside from music, DMX was also set to bring his experience with fatherhood to the forefront with a new show. "He was bringing his children together, not only repairing his relationships with them, but introducing a lot of them for the first time to one another," Brodhead, who contacted the rappers' children and their respective mothers and brought them to the New York to meet for the first time while he was hospitalized. "You would have thought they’d known each other forever. They clicked immediately right away."

Photo: Getty Images

DMX

