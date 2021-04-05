DMX Dead At 50

DMX was hospitalized on Friday (April 2) after suffering a reported drug-induced heart attack at his home in White Plains, New York.

In a statement released after news of his hospitalization broke, a rep for DMX explained that the rapper "was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home. At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition."

X was reportedly deprived of oxygen for nearly half an hour before being taken to White Plains Hospital where he remained on a ventilator and "in a vegetative state, [with] lung and brain failure and no brain activity," per his former manager, Nakia Walker. After doctors performed several neurological tests on Wednesday (April 7), it was determined that X had not regained any brain function nearly a week after his hospitalization. Days later, he reportedly experienced "significant organ failure."

While TMZ has reported that DMX's heart attack was due to a drug overdose, the late rapper's attorney previously told CNN he did not know what may have caused the heart attack.

VladTV additionally reported earlier this week that X was diagnosed with COVID-19 after he was admitted to the hospital.