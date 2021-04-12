DMX's Daughter Shares Heartbreaking Post About Her Father's Death

DMX's daughter, Sasha, has paid tribute to her chart-topping father via Instagram.

On Sunday (April 11), the rap icon's 20-year-old daughter shared a heartbreaking note in honor of her father, who passed away on Friday at 50. "Nothing will ever explain how i feel, how this whole situation feels. my twin, i love you. we were the same person as a whole and i’m glad to have been blessed with being your daughter," she captioned the post. "You were and will be remembered to me as funny, charismatic, emotional, real, understanding, and loving. greatful for all those talks that we got to have, i never didn’t learn from you."

She went on to call out the many misconceptions about X and declare that his role as her father prevailed above all. "I know life wasn’t easy and there’s always been so many misconceptions about who the f**k you are but that doesn’t matter because i knew who the f**k you were. you were my father and ain't sh*t else matter," she continued. "I already know everything you would tell me if you were here right now and i know you got me wherever you are in this universe. if it’s one thing i saw you do was be strong no matter what and you was always bouncin back."

"I wish we had more time and i lost a huge piece of me when you transitioned to peace. i love you forever dad. from your first baby girl," she concluded, adding, "Legends never die rest in eternal paradise dad."

The post itself featured glimpses at the pair's relationship, including sweet footage of a father/daughter dance at a wedding. Sasha is the late rapper's daughter with his former partner, Patricia Trejo. She is the first of his children to honor the icon on social media since he died of a heart attack.