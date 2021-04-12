Florida Woman Gets Parking Violation For Car She Doesn't Own

An 82-year-old South Florida woman said she never had a parking ticket until she got a $85 parking violation in the mail.

“I was very afraid,” Miriam Carrera told NBC 6. “I never been at that place. I don’t know where is the Las Olas Boulevard.” It wasn't just the location that left Carrera scratching her head, but the vehicle involved, too.

“It’s not my car,” she said of the vehicle pictured in the notice. “It is black and mine is white.” NBC 6 said Carrera reached out to them for help with the issue and shared photos of her white Honda with the station. Reporters said the license plate typed out in the notice matches Carrera's plates, but the plates in the image included in the notice is hard to make out.

“I have been driving since 1980 and I don’t have a ticket,” she said, adding that included parking tickets.

The news outlet learned that Professional Parking Management Corporation issued the notice. The company emailed NBC 6 back and apologized to Carrera over the issue.

“The notice has been removed from the system and we are improving our procedures and processes to prevent this from happening again," they wrote to reporters.

Carerra said she was relieved. “I’m very happy,” she said smiling. “Because I don’t have to pay $85.”

Photo: Getty Images