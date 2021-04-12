Greta Van Fleet Hope To Shed Led Zeppelin Comparison With New Album

Greta Van Fleet's sophomore album The Battle at Garden's Gate comes out in just a few days, and while the band's classic rock influences are still front and center, they're hoping to pave their own path with a more "cinematic" sound, and in the process shed those pesky Led Zeppelin comparisons they've been carrying since they first broke into the limelight.

During a recent interview with SPIN, bassist Sam Kiszka addressed how the constant comparisons made him and his bandmates feel, and why recording their new album was a liberating experience.

"People have been saying, 'Was it tough with the pressure of releasing your second full-length?' No, it wasn’t. This is exactly what we wanted to do, and we had a s**tload of fun," he said. "The worst thing about the Led Zeppelin comparisons is that, deep down, you think, 'Are we that?' It’s nothing someone should ever feel, but it was definitely back there: 'Is this what we are?'"

"Then we make this record, and it’s very liberating because we have something to prove to ourselves: 'This is what we’re capable of. This is what we do. This is very new, and it’s relevant,'" he continued. "We’re very proud of it. We all pushed ourselves to the limit."

The Battle at Garden's Gate is slated for an April 16 release and can be pre-ordered here.