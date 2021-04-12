Feedback

Grey Daze Working On New Album Featuring Unheard Chester Bennington Vocals

By Katrina Nattress

April 12, 2021

Before Chester Bennington was fronting Linkin Park, he was singing for a band called Grey Daze. The group was planning a reunion before Chester's tragic death in 2017, and last year his former bandmates put out an album of re-recorded songs from their relatively unknown '90s catalog that featured remastered vocals from Chester. Now, it looks like they're working on even more new music to honor the late singer that will incorporate more previously unheard vocals. And that's not all. According to some behind the scenes photos from inside the studio, the new project will also feature Chester's 7-year-old twin daughters Lily and Lila, as well as Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro.

"Working hard to bring you guys a new album," the band captioned an Instagram post on April 3 from inside Sunset Sound Studios in Hollywood. They followed up that post with one soundtracked by their song "In Time."

Over the weekend, they revealed that Lily and Lila were in the studio. "We had two of the cutest visitors at @sunsetsoundrecorders Lily & Lila this week," they wrote. "Making their Daddy and Momma proud"

And then they shared photos of Navarro in the studio. "Wait until you hear the collaboration track with davenavarro [sic]" they wrote.

Each post included a variety of hashtags, but there was one constant throughout: #foryouchester

See Grey Daze's posts below.

Grey Daze

