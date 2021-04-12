Have Fun On The New 'Donut' Boats At Tempe Town Lake
By Ginny Reese
April 12, 2021
There's a new, fun adventure at Tempe Town Lake, reported AZ Family.
There is now a rental shop with "donut" boats that are available for you and your friends.
The boars are circular, resembling a donut, and can hold up to 10 people at a time.
Boat Rentals of America has the donut boats. Each boat has cup holders and plate holders so you can enjoy a picnic on the water. There are also bluetooth speakers to really get the party going.
The rental shop at Tempe Town Lake is open until 9 p.m. so renters can turn on the LED lights, enjoy the cooler night weather, and party in the dark.
You can reserve the boats on their website, boats4rent.com.
Pricing for the rentals is by the hour. Here are the prices:
- 1 hour: $100
- 2 hours: $180
- 3 hours: $270
- 4 hours: $360
Find the shop at 72 W. Rio Salado Parkway. It's open every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
In addition to the donut boats, the shop also rents out kayaks, paddle boards, pedal boats, electric boats, bikes, and more.
Click here for more information about rentals and prices.
Photo: Getty Images