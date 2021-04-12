Have Fun On The New 'Donut' Boats At Tempe Town Lake

There's a new, fun adventure at Tempe Town Lake, reported AZ Family.

There is now a rental shop with "donut" boats that are available for you and your friends.

The boars are circular, resembling a donut, and can hold up to 10 people at a time.

Boat Rentals of America has the donut boats. Each boat has cup holders and plate holders so you can enjoy a picnic on the water. There are also bluetooth speakers to really get the party going.

The rental shop at Tempe Town Lake is open until 9 p.m. so renters can turn on the LED lights, enjoy the cooler night weather, and party in the dark.

You can reserve the boats on their website, boats4rent.com.