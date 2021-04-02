Traveling Could Soon Be A Whole Lot Easier For Phoenix and Tucson Residents

Amtrak could soon be making tis way back into the state, making travel much easier for Arizona residents, reported AZ Family.

The new services could connect Phoenix and Tucson straight to larger cities, like Los Angeles.

Amtrak said:

"With a growing and diverse population, a global climate crisis and longer traffic jams, America needs a rail network that offers frequent, reliable, sustainable, and equitable train service."

Phoenix remains as the largest city in the nation that does not have Amtrak passenger train service.

USA Today reported that Amtrak's vision is to bring new intercity rail service to as many as 160 previously unserved communities over the next 15 years in cities like Nashville, Atlanta, Louisville, Indianapolis, Phoenix and even Las Vegas. There are 30 potential new routes in the plan.

After President Joe Biden announced plans to rebuild the infrastructure on Wednesday, Amtrak released the map that showed a route connecting Phoenix and Tucson to Los Angeles.

Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said in a statement:

"President Biden's infrastructure plan is what this nation has been waiting for. Amtrak must rebuild and improve the Northeast Corridor, our National Network and expand out service to more of America."