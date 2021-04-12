Here Are Upcoming Concerts At Vivint Arena In Salt Lake City
By Ginny Reese
April 12, 2021
With arenas and venues opening up all over the country, fans are getting excited to get back into concert mode.
Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City announced a series of concerts this week, including some big names, reported 2 KUTV.
The lineup includes two huge country music stars, Kane Brown and Eric Church. Also on the list is "world-renowned Italian tenor" Andrea Bocelli.
Kane Brown will bring his "Blessed & Free Tour" to Vivint Arena on October 9th. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 16th.
Andrea Bocelli will make his second appearance at the arena on October 30th. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3rd.
Eric Church is bringing his "The Gather Again Tour" to Salt Lake City on April 30, 2022. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 7th.
In addition to the lineup, Roger Waters' "This Is Not A Drill" tour has been rescheduled for September 8, 2022.
Senior vice president of events for Vivint Arena, Mark Powell, said in a statement:
"Vivint Arena has always been a community gathering place for great concerts and shows, and we are thrilled to begin holding full-capacity events this fall with a complete lineup planned for 2022. We will continue to monitor the public health situation and adhere to best venue safety practices as performers and entertainers begin touring again."
