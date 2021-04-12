Here Are Upcoming Concerts At Vivint Arena In Salt Lake City

With arenas and venues opening up all over the country, fans are getting excited to get back into concert mode.

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City announced a series of concerts this week, including some big names, reported 2 KUTV.

The lineup includes two huge country music stars, Kane Brown and Eric Church. Also on the list is "world-renowned Italian tenor" Andrea Bocelli.

Kane Brown will bring his "Blessed & Free Tour" to Vivint Arena on October 9th. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 16th.

Andrea Bocelli will make his second appearance at the arena on October 30th. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3rd.