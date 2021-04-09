3 New Productions Get The Green Light To Be Filmed In Utah

The Utah Film Commission has announced the approval of three new productions to be filmed in Utah, reported 2 KUTV.

The three productions will generate an estimated $1.9 million and create 175 local jobs.

The first production is a feature film called The Thing With Feathers. It will be directed by Amy Redford and will be filmed in Summit, Davis, and Salt Lake Counties.

Redford said:

"Putting my deep history with the state aside, what I have come to know about the film ecosystem in Utah made this the perfect place to shoot a contained thriller that evokes everywhere USA. There is a hardworking, unflappable and unfussy nature of the crew here that adds to efficiency, creativity and overall good times. So much to choose from in this state, you can be anywhere or only here."

Another production is the second season of Freelancers, starring BYUtv's "Studio C" team. Filming will begin in April in Utah County.

The final production that was approved is a new series called Wilderness Therapy. It will be directed and co-produced by Mitch Davis. Filming is set to begin next month in Utah and Kane Counties.

Davis said:

"My home and my heart are in Utah. So are the unparalleled scenery and talented filmmakers. I am so glad the film incentive made it possible for me to film here, where this story belongs."

Photo: Getty Images