Illinoisans Age 16+ Can Get The COVID-19 Vaccine - Except In Chicago

Everyone age 16 and older is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois — except in Chicago — as of Monday (April 12).

Chicago, which is still in Phase 1C of its vaccine rollout plan, is excluded from the expansion because it receives its own supply, allocated separately from the rest of the state, according to NBC Chicago. Instead, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot aims to aims to expand eligibility to everyone 16 and older by April 19.

"We want people to go and sign up on their turn, but given the supply of vaccines, it may be a few weeks or so before they get an appointment to be able to come in,” Lightfoot noted. “So, we just caution them to be patient and in the meantime, to be diligent.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said, however, that Chicagoans are “absolutely welcome” to sign up for an appointment to get the vaccine in other parts of the state.

Last month, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that vaccine eligibility would expand in parts of the state “where demand appears to have waned.”

Illinoisans should contact their local health departments to determine whether vaccine eligibility has expanded, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

