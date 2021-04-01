Feedback

Data Reveal Top 10 Healthiest Counties In Illinois

By Kelly Fisher

April 1, 2021

Latest health data reveal which Illinois counties are among the healthiest.

Although the one that snagged the No. 1 spot on the list isn’t Cook County (which came in at No. 44), the healthiest one is near the Chicago area.

The County Health Rankings & Roadmaps releases county-specific health data in every state.

The University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute program “works to improve health outcomes for all and to close the health disparities between those with the most and least opportunities for good health. This work is rooted in a deep belief in health equity, the idea that everyone has a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, income, location, or any other factor.”

The County Health Rankings & Roadmaps notes, however, that its 2021 data only accounts for deaths through 2019. Officials plan to include deaths related to COVID-19 at a later date, and directed people to its FAQ page for further information.

DuPage County rang in at No. 1 on the list of healthiest counties in the state.

These are the Top 10 healthiest counties in Illinois:

  1. DuPage
  2. Kendall
  3. Monroe
  4. McHenry
  5. Lake
  6. Woodford
  7. Kane
  8. Piatt
  9. Will
  10. Jasper

Photo: Getty Images

