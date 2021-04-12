Feedback

It’s Official: Ohioans Can Order Alcohol For Delivery

By Kelly Fisher

April 12, 2021

It’s official: Ohioans can order alcohol for delivery.

The new law that makes the delivery orders legal — House Bill 674, primarily sponsored by Brett Hudson Hillyer and John Becker — goes into effect Monday (April 12). The beverages must be in original containers and the customer must have an ID to prove that they’re at least 21 years old in order to get distilled spirits and liquor delivered, according to 19 News.

“Governor (Mike) DeWine has been supportive of multiple consumer convenience measures throughout the pandemic, and this is yet another example of those efforts,” the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States said in a statement. “Home delivery of distilled spirits is a win for Ohioans and local businesses alike.”

Separately, House Bill 669 made cocktails to-go permanent in Ohio. That law took effect in the fall, 19 News noted.

More than 30 states have adopted similar laws, particularly during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, when restaurants and bars have had to significantly limit capacity or close.

