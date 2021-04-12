Luke Bryan Tests Positive For COVID-19: Read His Statement

Luke Bryan has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

On Monday (April 12), the country hitmaker, 44, took to social media to break the news. "I'm sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight's first live @AmericanIdol show," he told his 9.4 million followers on Twitter. "I tested positive for COVID but I'm doing well and look forward to being back at it soon."

American Idol is set to announce their Top 12 contestants for the Season 19 of the singing competition. While fellow judges Katy Perry and Lionel Riche have yet to say anything about Bryan's diagnosis on social media, his absence is bound to be discussed during tonight's episode. Presumably, this also means that Bryan will also have to back out of his annunced performance at the 2021 ACM Awards, which is set to go down this Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Earlier this year, Bryan's mother, LeClaire, took to social media to reveal that she received the vaccine to fight against the respiratory disease. "My old butt just got my Covid-19 vaccination," the 73-year-old captioned a photo of her receiving the shot in the passenger seat of a car. "Yea good luck to all. God bless everyone."