Man Climbs Into Elephant Enclosure At Milwaukee Co. Zoo To Impress Daughter

Authorities say a man tried to impress his daughter by climbing into the elephant enclosure at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Now, he’s charged with trespassing.

It happened on Wednesday (April 7). Milwaukee County Zoo security officials called deputies to the scene, the Associated Press reported.

Police say the 27-year-old man climbed a locked, fenced-in area, dangling his legs over a fence into the elephant exhibit, according to WISN 12 News.

"The visitor began to climb over a secondary fence but did not breach that barrier. The individual never shared space with two of the zoo's African elephants who were outside at the time," zoo officials said in a press release.

Zoo officials warned the man that he was entering a restricted area. They held him until deputies arrived and issued a trespassing citation, WISN 12 News reported. No one was hurt in the incident.

That's not the first time a father has broken into the elephant exhibit at a zoo.

Last month, a man breached the elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo with his 2-year-old daughter. Video captured the elephant charging at them, but luckily, they escaped unharmed. Police identified the man as Jose Navarrete. He’s charged in connection with child cruelty, reports show.

