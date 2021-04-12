Man Terrorized Utah Woman And Children In Fit Of Road Rage On I-15
By Ginny Reese
April 12, 2021
A man is being accused of terrorizing a Utah woman and her three children in a fit of road rage on Interstate 15, reported KSL. Utah High Patrols are now looking for the man responsible.
Brenden Borrowman said that he believed Utah was the best place to raise his family, but after that incident, he and his family are scared.
"I like Utah because we have everything here. I thought this would be the safest place to raise my kids," he said. "That was rough. To watch that was probably the worst part of anytime I have ever been a parent in my life."
Borrowman got frantic FaceTime calls from his wife and kids as the man was actively tailing the family's vehicle.
He explained that in a fit of road rage, the man rammed into the back of the vehicle.
Borrowman said, "He started screaming at my family, ‘I’m going to kill you! I’m going to kill the kids! Get out, I will show you what’s up!"
The man rammed them a second time and followed them for ten more miles until the Highway Patrol troopers stepped in. At one point, she was going 90 mph and the man stayed right on her bumper.
UHP officials are looking for a man suspected of terrorizing a mother and her children during a fit of road rage on I-15.https://t.co/pzYVre7VF5— KSL (@KSLcom) April 12, 2021
Borrowman said, "You don’t know what people are capable of nowadays. Answering a FaceTime to my kids screaming, ‘this man is going to kill us,’ as a military man is not a thing you ever want to hear."
“They haven’t slept in two days,” he said. “They’re all scared someone is going to come to the house and get them.”
Anyone with information is being asked to contact UHP SLC Dispatch at 801-284-5520. There is also a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.
