Man Terrorized Utah Woman And Children In Fit Of Road Rage On I-15

A man is being accused of terrorizing a Utah woman and her three children in a fit of road rage on Interstate 15, reported KSL. Utah High Patrols are now looking for the man responsible.

Brenden Borrowman said that he believed Utah was the best place to raise his family, but after that incident, he and his family are scared.

"I like Utah because we have everything here. I thought this would be the safest place to raise my kids," he said. "That was rough. To watch that was probably the worst part of anytime I have ever been a parent in my life."

Borrowman got frantic FaceTime calls from his wife and kids as the man was actively tailing the family's vehicle.

He explained that in a fit of road rage, the man rammed into the back of the vehicle.

Borrowman said, "He started screaming at my family, ‘I’m going to kill you! I’m going to kill the kids! Get out, I will show you what’s up!"

The man rammed them a second time and followed them for ten more miles until the Highway Patrol troopers stepped in. At one point, she was going 90 mph and the man stayed right on her bumper.