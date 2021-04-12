Feedback

Millions Of Cicadas Are Coming To Indiana In Late April, Early May

By Anna Gallegos

April 12, 2021

They're gross, they're loud, and they're about to take over Indiana.

They're cicadas.

Millions of the bugs are expected to emerge from the ground when soil temperatures reach 64 degrees. Experts say that will likely happen in May, but cicadas can show up as early as late April, the Indy Star reported.

After living underground for 17 years, these cicadas (known as Brood X) will crawl out of the dirt to find a mate. Male cicadas like to "sing" to female cicadas, which "click" back. To humans, these love songs sound like high-pitched humming or buzzing.

“It sounds almost like a UFO. It’s this otherworldly sound," Marten Edwards, a biology professor at Muhlenberg College, told the paper.

Male cicadas will die shortly after mating, while the females will lay up to 600 eggs before passing. The larva will eventually hatch and burrow back into the ground as the live cycle begins again.

Luckily for humans, the cicadas mean no harm.

“The good news is that they really don’t harm people at all. They can only suck plant sap, they can’t bite you, they won’t scratch you. So they aren’t a harm to human health at all,” Clifford Sadof, professor of entomology at Purdue University, told WANE.

The cicadas' humming is annoying though. The bugs are most active in the middle of the day so picking another time to be outside can help you avoid the sound.

Cicadas will generally leave pets alone, too. They aren't poisonous, but cats and dogs can have an upset stomach if they eat too many of the bugs.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Millions Of Cicadas Are Coming To Indiana In Late April, Early May

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.