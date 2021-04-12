Olivia Rodrigo, 'Drivers License' Singer, Just Got A Parking Ticket

Olivia Rodrigo just experienced the bane of every driver’s existence: parking tickets.

The “drivers license” singer-songwriter recently took to social media to share that she’d gotten her very first parking violation ticket, posting the slip for her millions of followers on social media to see.

“Damn this driving s—t isn't all fun and games," Rodrigo captioned a photo of a ticket she received from the city of Los Angeles on her Instagram Stories, careful to conceal the exact amount she’d been fined for the parking infraction.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress became a breakout star this year when she released her debut hit single “drivers license,” which doubles as a song expressing the freedom in becoming a card-carrying member of young adulthood but also the heartbreak and bittersweetness of post-breakup night drives alone.