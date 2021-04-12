Olivia Rodrigo, 'Drivers License' Singer, Just Got A Parking Ticket
By Paris Close
April 12, 2021
Olivia Rodrigo just experienced the bane of every driver’s existence: parking tickets.
The “drivers license” singer-songwriter recently took to social media to share that she’d gotten her very first parking violation ticket, posting the slip for her millions of followers on social media to see.
“Damn this driving s—t isn't all fun and games," Rodrigo captioned a photo of a ticket she received from the city of Los Angeles on her Instagram Stories, careful to conceal the exact amount she’d been fined for the parking infraction.
The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress became a breakout star this year when she released her debut hit single “drivers license,” which doubles as a song expressing the freedom in becoming a card-carrying member of young adulthood but also the heartbreak and bittersweetness of post-breakup night drives alone.
On the bedroom pop ballad, the 18-year-old sings: “I got my driver's license last week / Just like we always talked about / 'Cause you were so excited for me / To finally drive up to your house / But todayI drove through the suburbs / Crying 'cause you weren't around.”
“Drivers license” garnered international success, having topped the the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, making Rodrigo the youngest artist ever to debut at No. 1. The song also topped charts in Belgium, Finland, Israel and Singapore.
Rodrigo earned top praises from some famous pop stars as well, including Taylor Swift, who the teenager regards one of her music inspirations. "I say that's my baby and I'm really proud,” Swift wrote after Rodrigo’s song charted on iTunes alongside her Evermore singles.
Photo: Getty Images