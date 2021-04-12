PA House To Vote On Bill Allowing Liquor Sales In More Places

A bill introduced in the Pennsylvania House is aiming to allow liquor sales in more places statewide, including grocery and convenience stores.

“They system that we have proven to work through the law changes with the selling of the wine, my bill simply extends that to spirit sales as well,” said Rep. Tim O’Neal via WPXI.

The state of Pennsylvania currently averages 0.68 spirit outlets per 10,000, far less than the national average of 3.27, according to data calculated by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States via WPXI.

The council believes the House bill would lead to a significant increase in state revenue and boost small businesses.

“The state of Pennsylvania, with only 620 state stores, is well underserved. This legislation would level the playing field and provide greater shopping opportunities from the Pennsylvania consumers,” said David Wojnar with the council via WPXI.

However, there is some skepticism over allowing more access to liquor sales.

“I would not be excited for it. I feel like when people get more liquor, they get confidence in themselves. To make that easier to access, I feel like more crime is committed when there is liquor,” said Charles Hayes via WPXI.

